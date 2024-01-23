Kim Kardashian sparks criticism for partnering with Balenciaga for another campaign following controversy

Kim Kardashian reignites backlash over Balenciaga partnership: ‘She likes to be in drama'

Kim Kardashian has partnered with Balenciaga after claiming last year that she distanced herself from the brand after they released of an ad featuring young children in inappropriate outfits.



Announcing her partnership, she said, “For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks — and some of my most iconic fashion moments."

The reality TV star added, "This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna."

"For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right,” she added. "I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”

Following her announcement, critics took to X (formerly Twitter) to bash The Kardashians star for joining forces with the controversial brand once again.

Targeting Kim, who said she would “reevaluate” her relationship with the brand, one social media user penned, "WHAT I thought we cancelled them?"

"At this point she likes to be in drama," another added. "I don’t care if the designs are part of your looks, you can’t support a brand that sexualized children, it is so obvious. I just can’t."

"..but U were 'shaken & disgusted' by it's disgusting 'bdsm' child images," one tweet read. "[But] you'll still sign on as ambassador for the right price?"