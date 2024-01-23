Jennifer Aniston ‘saddened' by abuse claims surrounding Matthew Perry

 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly in distress after her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry’s name was dragged in reports of abuse toward women.

Perry died on October 28 in his Los Angeles home. Following his death, some insiders claimed that he’d been abusive to a number of women, including his ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz.

Reports also emerged of the actor having lied about being sober.

Now, one insider claims the entire Friends cast is “saddened” by the reports: "The last thing they want to do is to have to give these awful claims any sort of weight by even addressing them, but they’re all very stressed and saddened by this tidal wave of negativity towards Matthew and not sure how to proceed."

"They all want to remember the kind and loving Matty that they knew," the tipster told Closer Magazine.

Insiders previously claimed that Matthew had also been abusive to a woman he called his best friend in his memoir. Morgan Moss, whom he referred to as Erin in the memoir, allegedly stopped working for him after he “shoved” her into a wall.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Morgan was no longer working with Matthew. He had a horrible breakdown and in the heat of the moment he could not control his emotions. He had a fear that he was going to be abandoned."

