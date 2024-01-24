 
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Camila Cabello drops her only condition for taking any gig

Camila Cabello dishes interesting details about her newest role in the movie 'Rob Peace'

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Photo: Camila Cabello drops her only condition for taking any gig

Camila Cabello is seemingly striving hard to make the world a better place.

The Havana hitmaker recently appeared for an interview with Variety to discuss her role in the new movie Rob Peace, which is based on the autobiography, The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace, by Jeff Hobbs.

Speaking of her latest debut at the 2024’s Sundance Film Festival, the singing sensation revealed, “I felt a story like this needed to be told.”

The Cinderella actress went on to address, “People have told stories like this in an overly simplistic way… people coming from difficult circumstances; binary ways of looking at success and failure.”

However, she claimed, “In reality, it’s more complex than that.”

Later in the interview, the ex-girlfriend of Shawn Mendes spoke about her various acting gigs.

She even disclosed the one condition she would consider before taking any role by saying, “For me, it’s really whatever makes me feel something.”

“It’s not that thought out for me. It’s whatever feels new or challenging, or what I haven’t done before,” the 26-year-old star stated before concluding.

For those unversed, Camila portrays the role of the protagonist’s love interest in the screenplay, Rob Peace.  

