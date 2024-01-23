Anne Hathaway makes her boundaries clear in new viral video

Netizens gush over Anne Hathaway as she sets boundaries with her fans in a new viral video

File Footage

Anne Hathaway seemingly knows the best way to set healthy boundaries.



Recently, a new video of the American actress has set the internet ablaze. In this video, the Dark Knight Rises hitmaker can be seen interacting with her fans, who are seemingly eager to click snaps with her.

The clip starts with the 41-year-old stepping down from a black car, clad in a crimson ensemble. She paired the look with knee-high black boots too.

As soon as fans rushed towards her, Anne gestured for them to remain calm but the actress’ voice couldn't be heard in the shared clip.

However, one Deaf creator from TikTok, who was also a contestant on the Netflix series Squid Game: The Challenge, tried to decipher Anne’s words.

As per the findings of Business Insider, Gonzalez read Hathaway's lips and penned, "Do not move, please. Just, just a moment.”

He added, “Please stay where you are. I'll come to you. Is that OK? We are not going to push. This is very calm. Thank you so much."

In response to this adorable way of conversation, fans hailed the 44-year-old star and crowned her as 'the queen of setting boundaries with fans.'

One TikTok user wrote, "She's amazing the way she takes complete control over the situation… I love her (heart emojis)."

"Honestly I love that. She set a boundary respectfully but sternly. Queen." another praised.

Someone else commented, "Princess lessons 101."



