Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Netflix drops 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer: Aang bends all four elements!

Netflix has released the full length trailer for its live-action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The new live-action version is based on Nickelodeon’s animated series of the same name.

Gordon Cormier plays the titular character of the Avatar, named Aang. Aang embarks on the journey to save the world from the oppression of the “Fire Nation” by learning to bend all four elements: water, earth, fire and air.

The new full trailer shares a look at the Avatar bending fall elements and taking on the Fire Nation villains in battles. 

The official synopsis of the series reads: “Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task.”

Aang gets help on his journey by his friends Katara (played by Kiawentiio) and her brother Sokka (Ian Ousley). The cast also includes Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko and Daniel Dae Kim stars as Fire Lord Ozai.

