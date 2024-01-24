Prince William's feelings about Kate Middleton's hospitalization leaked

Prince William’s raw feelings and emotions towards Kate Middleton’s hospitalization has just been announced

Prince William’s raw feelings about Kate Middleton’s hospitalization have just been brought to light.

All of it has been brought to light by body language expert Jennie Bond.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent conversations with OK magazine.

In it, she began by saying, “He'll be feeling emotional, stressed, and probably rather bewildered by this sudden turn of events.”

“Keeping the routine going is important. But they are certain to be feeling a bit confused,” she also said.

“William is sadly, perfectly placed to help. He knows exactly how it feels to be worried about your mum, and, in his case, to lose her.”

“So he will be taking extra care to reassure the children and tell them as much, or as little, as he judges they need to hear.”

“I’m sure that as soon as it is appropriate, William will take them to see her in hospital, because children need that kind of face-to-face reassurance.”

Before concluding however, she said, “They’ll be FaceTiming a lot, I’m sure and showing them that Mum’s alright.”