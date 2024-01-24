 
menu
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Priyanka Chopra accidentally confirms Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree romance?

Priyanka Chopra quickly deleted the photo which fueled rumors of Joe Jonas' romance with Stormi Bree

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Priyank Chopra accidentally confirms Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree romance?
Priyank Chopra accidentally confirms Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree romance?

Priyanka Chopra recently added fuel to the romance rumors of Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree through her recent social media post.

On Monday, the 41 year-old actress posted a picture on her Instagram story which seemed like a double date involving husband Nick Jonas, her brother-in-law and the model as four people can be seen cheering their glasses.

Fans were quick to assume that Stormi was also there because of her hand tattoo which led Priyanka to quickly delete the photo.

Priyanka Chopra accidentally confirms Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree romance?

The picture comes after Joe, who ended his four-year marriage with Sophie Turner in September 2023, was seen catching a private jet in Mexico with Stormi earlier this month.

The picture came just a day after he performed at a New Year's Eve concert.

The outlet also alleged that the father of two was flying back to New York City as the Game of Thrones alum was due to drop off their children Willa and Delphine on January 7, according to their custody agreement.

Deborra-Lee Furness breaks silence on life after Hugh Jackman divorce
Deborra-Lee Furness breaks silence on life after Hugh Jackman divorce
Prince Harry issued warning over selfie with Mario Max
Prince Harry issued warning over selfie with Mario Max
King Frederik finally breaks silence on affair rumours?
King Frederik finally breaks silence on affair rumours?
Prince Andrew gets exciting news about Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew gets exciting news about Royal Lodge
Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Oscar nomination for 'Oppenheimer'
Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Oscar nomination for 'Oppenheimer'
Kim Kardashian flaunts her handbag collection despite backlash
Kim Kardashian flaunts her handbag collection despite backlash
Taylor Swift enjoys girls night with Cara Delevingne, Brittany Mahomes
Taylor Swift enjoys girls night with Cara Delevingne, Brittany Mahomes
Omid Scobie breaks silence as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get royal welcome in Jamaica video
Omid Scobie breaks silence as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get royal welcome in Jamaica
Is Irina Shayk tricking Tom Brady & Lewis Hamilton into a love triangle?
Is Irina Shayk tricking Tom Brady & Lewis Hamilton into a love triangle?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first joint public appearance amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health concerns video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first joint public appearance amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health concerns
Prince Edward visits South Africa, meets 192-year-old tortoise in St Helena
Prince Edward visits South Africa, meets 192-year-old tortoise in St Helena
Billie Eilish reacts to Oscar nomination of 'What Was I Made For?' video
Billie Eilish reacts to Oscar nomination of 'What Was I Made For?'