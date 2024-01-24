Priyanka Chopra accidentally confirms Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree romance?

Priyanka Chopra quickly deleted the photo which fueled rumors of Joe Jonas' romance with Stormi Bree

Priyank Chopra accidentally confirms Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree romance?

Priyanka Chopra recently added fuel to the romance rumors of Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree through her recent social media post.

On Monday, the 41 year-old actress posted a picture on her Instagram story which seemed like a double date involving husband Nick Jonas, her brother-in-law and the model as four people can be seen cheering their glasses.

Fans were quick to assume that Stormi was also there because of her hand tattoo which led Priyanka to quickly delete the photo.

The picture comes after Joe, who ended his four-year marriage with Sophie Turner in September 2023, was seen catching a private jet in Mexico with Stormi earlier this month.

The picture came just a day after he performed at a New Year's Eve concert.

The outlet also alleged that the father of two was flying back to New York City as the Game of Thrones alum was due to drop off their children Willa and Delphine on January 7, according to their custody agreement.

