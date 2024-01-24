Prince Harry kids will grow up ‘detached’ from the world because of royal rift

 
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Prince Harry has been warned that his and Meghan Markle’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would grow up “resenting” him over his rift with the Royal family.

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left the Royal family to live in the U.S., their kids haven’t been to the U.K. to visit their paternal side of family.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said that Archie and Lilibet will not like being disconnected with the Royal family and would end up hating their parents.

She told The Express that Archie and Lili are maturing in their "own little bubble" and "might grow older with children that resent the isolation they've created between them and their extended families."

"Lili is not a princess in the United States because we don't have those. She can wear a crown on the local playground but so could anyone," she added.

"She would not understand the chaos surrounding this story because she is and will likely continue to be so detached from the royal family."

