 
menu
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift's hidden influence on Travis Kelce revealed

Travis Kelce is reportedly taking inspiration from his girlfriend Taylor Swift

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Photo: Taylor Swifts hidden influence on Travis Kelce revealed
Photo: Taylor Swift's hidden influence on Travis Kelce revealed

Travis Kelce is reportedly inspired by his lady-love Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end recently spilled the beans on taking lessons for spreading ‘love’ from the Lover hitmaker.

As Swifties will know, the NFL player was spotted making a heart frame with his bare hands at Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

On the latest episode of his podcast New Heights, Travis explained to his younger brother, Jason Kelce, the motivation behind this iconic move, which is often flaunted by Taylor Swift during her performances. 

As per the findings of People, the footballer did so in order to bring in a bit of positivity to the game.

Speaking on the matter, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend stated, "Yeah, man, had to spread the love baby," adding, “Always got to spread that love, baby."

The eldest of Kelce brothers then disclosed that the target audience of his gesture was Bill’s fans, who were reportedly disrespectful in the stadium.

Later in the podcast, Jason pointed out that these games are “supposed to be" competitive.

In response, Travis agreed, "It's a football game," before noting, "The Bills, coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? 1,000%. 1,000%. Did they get a little extra? 1,000%," after which he moved on to the next topic. 

John Cena says warm words for past 'enemy' The Rock
John Cena says warm words for past 'enemy' The Rock
Marvel Studios over the moon on Oscar nod: 'Congratulations'
Marvel Studios over the moon on Oscar nod: 'Congratulations'
Jennifer Lawrence spills the beans on her first 'Sundance Film Festival'
Jennifer Lawrence spills the beans on her first 'Sundance Film Festival'
Meghan Markle 'dodged bullet' as Aviation Awards were 'not good for reputation'
Meghan Markle 'dodged bullet' as Aviation Awards were 'not good for reputation'
Real reason behind Anne Hathaway's abrupt departure exposed
Real reason behind Anne Hathaway's abrupt departure exposed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed over latest public appearance: ‘Insensitive' video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed over latest public appearance: ‘Insensitive'
Kanye West gets ‘huge rush' from showing wife Bianca Censori off: Insider
Kanye West gets ‘huge rush' from showing wife Bianca Censori off: Insider
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship's future unveiled
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship's future unveiled
Kathy Hilton recalls her first time seeing Paris's grandson: ‘So Beautiful'
Kathy Hilton recalls her first time seeing Paris's grandson: ‘So Beautiful'
Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig ‘Barbie' Oscar snubs will have long lasting impacts video
Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig ‘Barbie' Oscar snubs will have long lasting impacts
Inside Sarah Ferguson's relationship with late Queen Elizabeth
Inside Sarah Ferguson's relationship with late Queen Elizabeth
John Cena finally breaks silence on Barbie's Oscars snub
John Cena finally breaks silence on Barbie's Oscars snub