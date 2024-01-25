Travis Kelce is reportedly taking inspiration from his girlfriend Taylor Swift

Photo: Taylor Swift's hidden influence on Travis Kelce revealed

Travis Kelce is reportedly inspired by his lady-love Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end recently spilled the beans on taking lessons for spreading ‘love’ from the Lover hitmaker.

As Swifties will know, the NFL player was spotted making a heart frame with his bare hands at Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

On the latest episode of his podcast New Heights, Travis explained to his younger brother, Jason Kelce, the motivation behind this iconic move, which is often flaunted by Taylor Swift during her performances.

As per the findings of People, the footballer did so in order to bring in a bit of positivity to the game.

Speaking on the matter, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend stated, "Yeah, man, had to spread the love baby," adding, “Always got to spread that love, baby."

The eldest of Kelce brothers then disclosed that the target audience of his gesture was Bill’s fans, who were reportedly disrespectful in the stadium.

Later in the podcast, Jason pointed out that these games are “supposed to be" competitive.

In response, Travis agreed, "It's a football game," before noting, "The Bills, coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? 1,000%. 1,000%. Did they get a little extra? 1,000%," after which he moved on to the next topic.