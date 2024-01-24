King Charles ‘grew closer' to his mother Queen Elizabeth after Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought King Charles closer to his mother Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drifted apart from the Royal family but they brought then-Prince Charles closer to his mother, Queen Elizabeth.



According to Robert Hardman author of the book The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, Charles and the late Queen bonded following Megxit.

He told People Magazine, “Harry and Meghan's departure brought Charles and his mother closer together,” adding, “I don't think anything could really trump the sort of sense of shock felt by the Oprah Winfrey interview — that was huge."

Hardman went on to express that both the Queen and Charles had to present themselves as "pragmatic" to the public, despite an undeniable undercurrent of "sadness" for all parties involved.

“There was a sort of weary resignation, but also a sense that ‘look, I’ve got so much to worry about now that I don't have the luxury of dwelling on this,'" Hardman added.

The royal author continued: "If that's what they want to do. I mean there's only so much I as a father can do. And the door is always open.”

“There is no question that Harry and Meghan are a great loss to the institution, and that is still appreciated and understood," he said.

"There's absolutely no sense of good riddance or anything like that. It's fundamentally a source of deep regret.”