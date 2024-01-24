Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig ‘Barbie' Oscar snubs will have long lasting impacts

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig fail to land Oscar nominations for their hit film ‘Barbie’

File Footage

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were robbed off Academy Awards nominations for their 2023's highest-grossing movie, Barbie.



Since the Academy announced nominations for this year’s event, there has been an outrage over Robbie and Gerwig’s snubs, with an expert stating that these omissions would never be forgotten.

While Robbie and Gerwig could not land a nomination, the movie received nods in eight categories, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.

ALSO READ: 'Barbie' actress America Ferrera makes shock admission amid Oscars score

Speaking with People Magazine, Dave Karger, Turner Classic Movies host and author of 50 Oscar Nights, said, "It's definitely not a good look that the Academy members left out Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie for directing and starring in a movie that's largely about how impressive women are often marginalized.”

He added, "Even though they both received nominations for their work on Barbie in other categories, these two high-profile omissions will be remembered — and they will sting — for a long time.”

"I do think that the Academy membership has a bit of a bias, unconscious or otherwise, against true comedies and towards heavier dramas," the expert continued.

"Greta and Margot surely made it on to thousands of ballots, but since those ballots are weighted towards voters’ No. 1 and No. 2 favorites, we can assume they simply didn’t earn enough of those top-tier votes."