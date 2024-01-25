 
menu
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Kanye West gets ‘huge rush' from showing wife Bianca Censori off: Insider

Kanye West likes to flaunt his wife Bianca Censori as he gets a 'thrill out of it,’ source

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Kanye West gets ‘huge rush’ from showing wife Bianca Censori off: Insider
Kanye West gets ‘huge rush’ from showing wife Bianca Censori off: Insider

Kanye West likes to show off his wife, Bianca Censori, to public as he gets a “thrill” out of it, claims an insider, adding that the rapper tries to prove he is “winning.”

Speaking of his obsession with his wife, whom he reportedly forces to wear revealing and inappropriate clothes in public, a source said, “Kanye gets a huge rush from showing Bianca off – it all comes down to his ego.”

The tipster told Heat Magazine, “He’s always trying to prove that he’s winning in some sort of imaginary competition, like he needs people to want what he has in order to feel validated.”

However, the insider went on to say that the problem with the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, “nothing is ever enough.”

ALSO READ: Kanye West posts shocking video of wife Bianca Censori: ‘Kanye are you ok?'

“Parading her around in public naked hasn’t got the same thrill as it did at first, so now he needs to take it further, which is where the whole sex party thing comes in,” the source claimed.

“He’s very into X-rated stuff, and is interested in the idea of people watching him and Bianca doing the deed. Those kinds of events are more common in Hollywood than people realise, so he won’t have any problem finding one.”

As for Censori, she “loves all the attention she gets from Kanye, and is always coming up with ideas that will titillate him,” the insider shared.

“The only problem is that he could easily throw it in her face down the line, just like he did with Kim. But right now, he’s hyping it up and Bianca seems more than happy to go along with it.”

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship's future unveiled
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship's future unveiled
Kathy Hilton recalls her first time seeing Paris's grandson: ‘So Beautiful'
Kathy Hilton recalls her first time seeing Paris's grandson: ‘So Beautiful'
Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig ‘Barbie' Oscar snubs will have long lasting impacts video
Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig ‘Barbie' Oscar snubs will have long lasting impacts
Inside Sarah Ferguson's relationship with late Queen Elizabeth
Inside Sarah Ferguson's relationship with late Queen Elizabeth
John Cena finally breaks silence on Barbie's Oscars snub
John Cena finally breaks silence on Barbie's Oscars snub
King Charles ‘grew closer' to his mother Queen Elizabeth after Megxit video
King Charles ‘grew closer' to his mother Queen Elizabeth after Megxit
Archie's ex-nanny recalls first meeting with Meghan Markle
Archie's ex-nanny recalls first meeting with Meghan Markle
'Barbie' actress America Ferrera makes shock admission amid Oscars score
'Barbie' actress America Ferrera makes shock admission amid Oscars score
Christopher Nolan gets a sleepy surprise of ‘13 Oscar nominations'
Christopher Nolan gets a sleepy surprise of ‘13 Oscar nominations'
Meghan treats latest appearance with Harry as ‘Hollywood Red Carpet' experience
Meghan treats latest appearance with Harry as ‘Hollywood Red Carpet' experience
Emma Stone expresses gratitude over 11 Oscar nods for 'Poor Things'
Emma Stone expresses gratitude over 11 Oscar nods for 'Poor Things'
Meghan Markle shows Prince Harry ‘relationship' is going strong: ‘Power Couple'
Meghan Markle shows Prince Harry ‘relationship' is going strong: ‘Power Couple'