Kanye West likes to flaunt his wife Bianca Censori as he gets a 'thrill out of it,’ source

Kanye West gets ‘huge rush’ from showing wife Bianca Censori off: Insider

Kanye West likes to show off his wife, Bianca Censori, to public as he gets a “thrill” out of it, claims an insider, adding that the rapper tries to prove he is “winning.”



Speaking of his obsession with his wife, whom he reportedly forces to wear revealing and inappropriate clothes in public, a source said, “Kanye gets a huge rush from showing Bianca off – it all comes down to his ego.”

The tipster told Heat Magazine, “He’s always trying to prove that he’s winning in some sort of imaginary competition, like he needs people to want what he has in order to feel validated.”

However, the insider went on to say that the problem with the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, “nothing is ever enough.”

ALSO READ: Kanye West posts shocking video of wife Bianca Censori: ‘Kanye are you ok?'

“Parading her around in public naked hasn’t got the same thrill as it did at first, so now he needs to take it further, which is where the whole sex party thing comes in,” the source claimed.

“He’s very into X-rated stuff, and is interested in the idea of people watching him and Bianca doing the deed. Those kinds of events are more common in Hollywood than people realise, so he won’t have any problem finding one.”

As for Censori, she “loves all the attention she gets from Kanye, and is always coming up with ideas that will titillate him,” the insider shared.

“The only problem is that he could easily throw it in her face down the line, just like he did with Kim. But right now, he’s hyping it up and Bianca seems more than happy to go along with it.”