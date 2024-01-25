 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles lets Queen Camilla 'win over most things' in marriage

King Charles and Queen Camilla have fall outs due to different personality

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 25, 2024

King Charles lets Queen Camilla win over most things in marriage

King Charles and Queen Camilla seemingly constantly argue over different things, says an expert.

Royal expert Robert Hardman writes: "As a couple, however, they are both very happy to indulge each other's pet habits, such as compulsive window opening in the case of the King. There's a constant battle about it, says Annabel Elliot.”

Ms Elliot, who is also Queen Camilla’s sister, adds: "He will have opened it and she will creep in behind and shut it. So there's a lot of 'Oh darling you've shut the window'. 'Yes I have because we’re all freezing', a lot of banter like that goes on."

She continued: "If the King usually wins on that front, says his sister in law, Queen Camilla wins most other things."

His Majesty tied the knot with Queen Consort Camilla in 2005 after a decade of their romance. The couple announced their wedding day almost eight years after the demise of Princess Diana- King Charles' first wife.

