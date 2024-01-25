King Charles told not to 'trust' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Might leak problems'

King Charles asked not to fill Royal vaccum with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles III is warned against inviting formerly silent members of the Royal Family to fill in vaccum.

His Majesty, who is currently undergoing treatment for enlarged prostrate, is told not to call Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on royal duties.

This comes as Kate Middleton is also undergoing recovery after an abdominal procedure.

Angela Levin tells GB News: "I think it’s something that is okay in theory but in practice is quite hard. Can you trust people not to say too many things to the people in America [Meghan and Harry]?

"They have to be very careful because they don’t want anything leaked that will cause any more problems,” she notes.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

