Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are back together?

Kendall Jenner’s friends aren’t surprised that she’s linking with Bad Bunny again.

The update comes after the model called it quits with the rapper in December 2023 i.e. just ten months after they started dating.

An insider told US Weekly: “Kendall’s friends aren’t surprised whatsoever that she’s seeing Bad Bunny again. They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes.”

“It’s not the type of situation where they’re fully back together, but they have hung out a few times since breaking up last month,” they added.

Nonetheless, Kendall’s friends just want her to be happy.

“At the end of the day, if she’s happy, then of course they support her and whoever she decides to date. They’re still not convinced he’s 'The One' for her, but if he treats her well then they’re good with it,” the tipster concluded.

This isn’t the first time Kendall’s friends have expressed their doubt in her compatibility with the musician.

When the news of their separation broke out, an insider had told the outlet: “Her [Kendall’s] friends never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway.”