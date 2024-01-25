Jennifer Garner gets candid about the temperament of her two daughters, whom she shares with Ben Affleck

Photo: Jennifer Garner on her children's best trait: 'Funny is number one'

Jennifer Garner revealed the common trait that all three of her children have.

As fans will know, Jennifer Garner shares two daughters, Violet, Seraphina and a son Samuel, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Recently, the Family Switch actress appeared on the podcast, Raising Good Humans, which is hosted Dr. Aliza Pressman.

In this chat, the Daredevil alum talked about her private life as the mother of three teenagers.

Opening up about her two daughters, Jennifer claimed that they had entirely different temperaments.

Jennifer told the Hello! Magazine, "On New Year's Eve, my kids and I, we always do something, we write down something we want to let go of, something we want to manifest, etc."

She then unveiled an interesting bit about her daughter’s statements as well and shared, "It was interesting thinking about temperament. Their personal mission statements and value statements were as if they had never met."

However, she also confessed that her kids do have a common trait and that is their good sense of humour.

The 51-year-old even disclosed the only wish she had for her kids by saying, "Funny is number one. Please be funny, that's why I had you."

"Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!" the acting sensation jokingly concluded.