 
menu
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Deborra-lee Furness talks of embracing single life

Deborra-Lee Furnace makes a big comeback after her recent split with Hugh Jackman

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Deborra-lee Furness embraces single life, ‘It is kind of exciting’
Deborra-lee Furness embraces single life, ‘It is kind of exciting’ 

Deborrah-Lee Furnace has turned a new leaf in life after embracing singlehood with excitement and optimism.

After the couple shocked their fans in September 2023, ending their 27 years of married life and moving forward in individual paths, Furnace is ready to embrace change and new opportunities.

“It is kind of exciting,” expressed the 68 year old actress talking to the Daily Telegraph.

But she also admitted that this change can be ‘frightening’, as she continued, “You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening, and we are all a bit scared of it, but I think it is probably our greatest gift".

Furnace is now making her comeback on the big screen with her upcoming thriller movie Force of Nature: The Dry 2

The actress compelled by the 'strong female ensemble cast’ also highlighted that the project felt like ‘coming home’. Furnace also teased the viewers about the movie and mentioned, "You’re in for a great ride. I love a mystery."

Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours
Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy' video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they're concerned for royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they're concerned for royal family
Harry Styles receives a sweet nod following stalker distress video
Harry Styles receives a sweet nod following stalker distress
Glen Powell goes for a new direction after 'Anyone But You' success
Glen Powell goes for a new direction after 'Anyone But You' success
Kate Middleton doing her best to manage work, kids while recovering in hospital video
Kate Middleton doing her best to manage work, kids while recovering in hospital
Harry Styles left 'shaken' after disturbing stalker encounter
Harry Styles left 'shaken' after disturbing stalker encounter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new ‘calculated' approach for attention
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new ‘calculated' approach for attention
Britney Spears in ‘no mood' to be pushed around as Sam Asghari demands increases
Britney Spears in ‘no mood' to be pushed around as Sam Asghari demands increases
Robert De Niro wells up during an emotional confession
Robert De Niro wells up during an emotional confession
Billy Joel and Sting to mesmerize fans with Las Vegas performance
Billy Joel and Sting to mesmerize fans with Las Vegas performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors