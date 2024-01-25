Deborra-lee Furness talks of embracing single life

Deborra-Lee Furnace makes a big comeback after her recent split with Hugh Jackman

Deborra-lee Furness embraces single life, ‘It is kind of exciting’

Deborrah-Lee Furnace has turned a new leaf in life after embracing singlehood with excitement and optimism.

After the couple shocked their fans in September 2023, ending their 27 years of married life and moving forward in individual paths, Furnace is ready to embrace change and new opportunities.

“It is kind of exciting,” expressed the 68 year old actress talking to the Daily Telegraph.

But she also admitted that this change can be ‘frightening’, as she continued, “You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening, and we are all a bit scared of it, but I think it is probably our greatest gift".

Furnace is now making her comeback on the big screen with her upcoming thriller movie Force of Nature: The Dry 2.

The actress compelled by the 'strong female ensemble cast’ also highlighted that the project felt like ‘coming home’. Furnace also teased the viewers about the movie and mentioned, "You’re in for a great ride. I love a mystery."