Thursday, January 25, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Glen Powell goes for a new direction after 'Anyone But You' success

Glen Powell has reportedly landed a new role after making 'Anyone But You' a blockbuster movie

Eloise Wells Morin

Photo: Glen Powell goes for a new direction after 'Anyone But You' success

Glen Powell has reportedly taken on a new role after starring in the Netflix's hit rom-com, Anyone But You.

As per the findings of Deadline, the Dark Knight Rises alum has landed the role of protagonist in the movie, Huntington. Glen’s upcoming flick is inspired by Kind Hearts and Coronets, which is a 1949’s classic black comedy.

The thriller movie will be helmed by the director, John Patton Ford, who is best known for creating Aubrey Plaza's Emily the Criminal.

Speaking of his newest project, John remarked, “I feel tremendously privileged to make this film with Studiocanal, Blueprint Pictures and Participant."

He went on to continue, "It speaks volumes about these companies that they have chosen to make an original and progressive movie such as this.”

“And Glen Powell is the icing on the cake,” he concluded.

In addition to this, the CEO’s of Studiocanal, Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern and Joe Naftalin, noted as well that they were "so excited to now have cast the extraordinary Glen Powell in the role of Becket."

