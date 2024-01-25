Sam Asghari reportedly wants to be ‘compensated properly’ following Britney Spears divorce

Britney Spears in ‘no mood’ to be pushed around as Sam Asghari demands increases

Britney Spears has reportedly declined to sign anymore checks to Sam Asghari as his demands increases amid their ongoing divorce settlement.



While the Toxic hitmaker and the aspiring actor had signed a strict prenuptial agreement before getting married in June 2022, but now Asghari reportedly wants more money.

Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider said that Asghari “feels he should be compensated properly for everything he went through with Britney,” referring to singer’s erratic behaviour.

“The exact amount he wants is being kept confidential, but he’s not happy with what Britney and her team have proposed,” they added. “Sam is going for everything under the sun.”



The insider said their divorce settlement is “stuck in limbo,” adding, “There’s a lot of wrangling back and forth. Things have become a lot more complicated than both of them had hoped it would be.”

As for Spears, she “is in no mood to be pushed around or rushed into signing over another huge check to Sam,” the insider said.

Before concluding, the source said the popstar will not make any changes to the existing prenup, saying, “She wants to stick to the letter of the paperwork and feels that’s all he’s entitled to, period.”