Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Carey Mulligan gushes over Bradley Cooper: 'I was so surprised'

Carey Mulligan dished details about her co-star and director Bradley Cooper in the movie 'Maestro'

Photo: Carey Mulligan gushes over Bradley Cooper: 'I was so surprised'

Carey Mulligan recently heaped praise for Bradley Cooper.

On Thursday, the Maestro hitmaker appeared for an interview with Lauren Laverne, who is a BBC Radio 6 broadcaster.

In this confessional, the acting sensation weighed in on working alongside Bradley in the super hit biopic.

Hailing Bradley Cooper, Carey revealed to the outlet, “I was so surprised at how much it helped to have my director acting with me.”

The 38-year-old star went on to add, “He could basically inform the way I did something by the way he played his part.”

“It would sort of elicit a response in me because he would do it a certain way as opposed to giving me a verbal cue to do something differently,” she continued.

The BAFTA-winning actress then shed light on her co-star's role as Leonard Bernstein and stated, “He really just went for it and just didn't care and did whatever he needed to do to make his performance feel as possible.”

“I was like, ‘Do you know what? If I was a painter, I wouldn't be embarrassed about what I needed to do to make a great painting canvas. I'd make a mess and not worry about it.’ So, I did on this and I'm really pleased that I did,” the Saltburn actress concluded.

