Kate Middleton mother is 'hands on,' will 'helm' as daughter is inactive

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are currently in the Windsor estate as Kate Middleton recovers from an abdominal surgery.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward, tells HELLO!: "The Middletons are a really close family and Carole is a very hands-on grandmother, and I'm sure she will be at the helm. She often picks the kids up.

"Pippa has children of her own now, but I'm sure she will help by offering to have the kids round for tea and that kind of thing."

Meanwhile, Carole in a recent interview told Good Housekeeping, saying: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground.

"As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”