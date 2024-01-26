 
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry 'asked for trouble' after ticking off Kate Middleton

Prince Harry has made enemies after speaking about Kate Middleton and Prince William

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 26, 2024

Prince Harry is said to have invited trouble when he took a swipe at Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Speaking in his Netflix docuseries, the Duke of Sussex admitted that Royal men are tempted to marry women who ‘fit the royal mould,’ in an indication towards Prince William.

Royal author Robert Hardman now says the Duke invited trouble with his comments.

He tells US Weekly, saying: "Clearly it bit deep, both the remarks in the Netflix six-parter with Harry and Meghan [Markle], but also in Harry’s book, Spare.

"Casting any sort of doubt, I think, on your brother’s choice of wife is clearly asking for trouble.”

