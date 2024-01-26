Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper first romantically linked in October 2023

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper confirm romance during casual walk

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper finally confirmed their romance during a recent outing.

According to exclusive pictures shared by Page Six, the couple was spotted holding hands during a casual stroll in London.

In the visuals, Gigi can be seen putting her arm around the Maestro star's waist when they were standing in a queue on a street corner and seemed engaged in a serious chat.

The supermodel rocked a brown leather bomber jacket, black shoes and low-slung tan pants. She added gold earrings, sunglasses, and a tiny black purse to elevate her laid-back ensemble.

On the other hand, Bradley was dressed warmly in a black double-breasted coat, black scarf, camouflage cargo pants and Nike sneakers. He accessorised with sunglasses to finish the look and sported a blue checkered beanie to add a pop of color.

Gigi and Bradley have been spotted numerous times on dinner dates since they first linked in October 2023, however, them holding hands in public counts as a first.

Despite their age difference, an insider previously told US Weekly that the couple has a lot in common like their “sense of humor” and roles as “single parents to a young daughter.”