Friday, January 26, 2024
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper confirm romance during casual walk

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper first romantically linked in October 2023

Friday, January 26, 2024

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper finally confirmed their romance during a recent outing.

According to exclusive pictures shared by Page Six, the couple was spotted holding hands during a casual stroll in London.

In the visuals, Gigi can be seen putting her arm around the Maestro star's waist when they were standing in a queue on a street corner and seemed engaged in a serious chat.

The supermodel rocked a brown leather bomber jacket, black shoes and low-slung tan pants. She added gold earrings, sunglasses, and a tiny black purse to elevate her laid-back ensemble.

On the other hand, Bradley was dressed warmly in a black double-breasted coat, black scarf, camouflage cargo pants and Nike sneakers. He accessorised with sunglasses to finish the look and sported a blue checkered beanie to add a pop of color.

Gigi and Bradley have been spotted numerous times on dinner dates since they first linked in October 2023, however, them holding hands in public counts as a first.

Despite their age difference, an insider previously told US Weekly that the couple has a lot in common like their “sense of humor” and roles as “single parents to a young daughter.”

