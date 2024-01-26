Alec Baldwin's new charges are 'botched, unconstitutional': Legal expert

Alec Baldwin is due to appear in a New Mexico court on February 1

File Footage

A legal expert thinks that the new Rust shooting charges against Alec Baldwin have been “botched.”



Last week, a grand jury in New Mexico brought new charges of involuntary manslaughter against the 65 year-old actor-producer.

The case dates back to the time when Alec was aiming a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins for rehearsal during the movie’s filming in October 2021 and it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

Recently, a lawyer named Neama Rahmani told US Weekly, “I’ve gotten a lot of questions about this case because it’s really been botched by the prosecution.”

Naema, who isn’t professionally involved in the case, explained: "They charged Alec Baldwin with not only involuntary manslaughter, which has a potential 18-month sentence, but a five-year firearms enhancement would put Alec away for a minimum of five years in New Mexico state prison if convicted.”

She further explained that the firearms enhancement was “retroactive,” meaning the statute did not exist at the time of Halyna's death, so it was “unconstitutional” to use the law to charge the actor.

Alec has been ordered to appear before a judge in New Mexico to enter a plea on February 1.