Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and live in US with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry living their 'best lives'

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living their ‘best lives’ after stepping down as senior royals back in 2020, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has claimed following royal couple’s visit to Jamaica.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Dr Shola shared a photo of the royal couple with Jamaica’s Prime Minister, saying “Oooh British press hate this so much.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed a 'threat' to royal family

She continued, “Harry and Meghan living their best lives. Imagine being mad Jamaica is warm & welcoming to them but it had the audacity to show William and Kate the door & told King Charles ‘your time is up!’”

“Gwarn Jamaica! OneLoveMovie,” Dr Shola went on saying.

Dr Shola’s remarks came a day after Harry and Meghan Markle sparked fury with Jamaica trip and they have been accused of “very provocative behaviour” on their visit to the island.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they're concerned for royal family

The California-based royals have caused a new row as they were photographed next to politicians who are hoping to scrap the monarchy.