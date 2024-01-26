 
Friday, January 26, 2024
Taylor Swift's stalker faces major blow by Manhattan police

Taylor Swift's stalker, identified as David Crowe, was arrested for the third time this week

Taylor Swift's stalker faces major blow by Manhattan police

Taylor Swift’s stalker is facing strict repercussions after getting arrested for the third time.

According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, the Seattle man, who has been identified as David Crowe, is being held without bail.

As per the prosecutors, David violated a protective order issued on Wednesday which mandated him to stay away from Taylor and her home and further directed him to refrain from any communication with her.

The 33 year-old stalker was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal contempt and will also be undergoing a psychiatric exam.

The update comes after police sources told the New York Post that they handcuffed David after receiving complaints about him going dumpster diving across the street from the singer’s Tribeca residence.

“I just saw him digging through this dumpster, taking out some blankets and then he just went and sat down on the loading dock a few doors down [from Swift’s apartment],” an eyewitness had told the outlet.

His return came after a Manhattan judge let him go on supervised release as he was charged with stalking and harassment on Monday. Before this, last Saturday, a neighbor also called law enforcement to report a “disorderly person” on Franklin Street.

