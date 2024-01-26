 
menu
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Mimi Khalvati reacts as she receives King's Gold Medal for Poetry 2023 award

Mimi Khalvati said: “When I first received news of my award, I felt amazed, incredulous, thrilled and not a little terrified. But more than that, I just felt happy"

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, January 26, 2024

Mimi Khalvati reacts as she receives Kings Gold Medal for Poetry 2023
Mimi Khalvati reacts as she receives King's Gold Medal for Poetry 2023

Britain’s King Charles has approved the award of the King’s Gold Medal for Poetry for the year 2023 to Mimi Khalvati.

The Gold Medal for Poetry was established by King George V in 1933 and is awarded for excellence in poetry. Each year’s recipient is from the United Kingdom or a Commonwealth Realm.

On receiving the award, Mimi Khalvati said: “When I first received news of my award, I felt amazed, incredulous, thrilled and not a little terrified. But more than that, I just felt happy.

“To receive such an affirmation of my work and to be numbered among the wonderful poets who have been previous recipients is an honour and privilege I am deeply grateful for.”

She continued, “I started writing late in life and have always felt myself to be serving an unending apprenticeship, steeped in the process of becoming a poet, and never actually being one.

“But now, in my eightieth year, I am! And through my writing years I have been lucky enough to see many barriers of gender, age, ethnicity, fall, and to be welcomed into a community of poets, many of whom I have worked with, shared poems with and learned from.”

Prince William ‘hands on' with kids as Princess Kate recovers from surgery
Prince William ‘hands on' with kids as Princess Kate recovers from surgery
Real reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle met Jamaican Prime Minister
Real reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle met Jamaican Prime Minister
King Charles honours Kate Middleton ahead of scheduled treatment
King Charles honours Kate Middleton ahead of scheduled treatment
Justin Timberlake announces new album: Read details
Justin Timberlake announces new album: Read details
King Charles finally admitted to hospital for scheduled treatment
King Charles finally admitted to hospital for scheduled treatment
King Harald rejects calls for his abdication
King Harald rejects calls for his abdication
Taylor Swift's stalker faces major blow by Manhattan police
Taylor Swift's stalker faces major blow by Manhattan police
Jon Stewart was not first choice of 'The Daily Show'?
Jon Stewart was not first choice of 'The Daily Show'?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry living their 'best lives'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry living their 'best lives'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘stink' to high heaven video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘stink' to high heaven
Snoop Dogg recalls 'annoying' Michael Jackson with smoke
Snoop Dogg recalls 'annoying' Michael Jackson with smoke
King Charles makes big decision after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit
King Charles makes big decision after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit