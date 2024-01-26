Prince William ‘hands on' with kids as Princess Kate recovers from surgery

Prince William is reportedly taking the reigns as Princess Kate recuperates after surgery

Prince William is “really hands-on” with his and Princess Kate’s three children as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly taken on the responsibility of their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. It’s said the prince doesn’t want to leave it all to a nanny and remains involved in his children’s upbringing.

Friends of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have noted that they don’t employ a "huge private staff" at Adelaide Cottage, and that “William is really hands-on."

"He doesn’t want any mistakes made with the next generation. He wants to give them a proper upbringing and lots of love. That is foremost in his mind."

According to royal author Robert Hardman, William is likely relying on help from nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who’s been taking care of the kids since George’s birth.

Hardman told People: "They are a modern royal couple. There would have been more delegation [in the past]. He doesn’t want to leave it all to the nanny.”

Princess Kate was admitted for “planned abdominal surgery” last week. Kensington Palace released a statement announcing that she’d remain at the hospital for 14 days to recover.

Since her surgery, her husband Prince William has been spotted visiting her at the hospital many times.