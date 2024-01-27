Lily Gladstone breaks silence after her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio was snubbed from the 'Academy Awards'

Photo: Lily Gladstone reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscars snub

Lily Gladstone reportedly called out The Academy for not nominating Leonardo DiCaprio for the 2024 Oscars.

On Thursday, the Oscar-nominated actress appeared for a sit-down with Extra. In this confessional, Lily revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio was among the first people to contact her after her Academy Awards win.

“He was just so proud, and then I told him that I was watching with my parents and, ‘We’re celebrating me,’” she gushed.

However, the acting sensation claimed that she was ‘disappointed’ in The Academy for not considering Leonardo as this year’s Oscar nominee.

As per the findings of Daily Mail, the six-time Oscar-nominated actor was reportedly snubbed after being excluded from the Best Actor category in the 2024 nominations.

This comes after The Wolf of Wall Street alum congratulated his co-star Lily Gladstone after her first Oscars score.



Taking to Instagram, the 49-year-old star penned, "Congratulations to my dear friend @LilyGladstone for making Oscars history, as the first Native American woman to be nominated for Best Actress in Killers of the Flower Moon.”

"The fourth Indigenous actress to ever earn a nomination in the category. And to this powerful film's nine other nominations - telling this story with all of you has been an honor," he wrote concluding the post.