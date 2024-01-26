 
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Princess Charlene's illegal actions leaked amid birthday and Prince Albert marriage woes

The actions Princess Charlene’s partaken in since her marriage woes began with Prince Albert has been unearned

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, January 26, 2024

Princess Charlenes illegal actions leaked amid birthday and Prince Albert marriage woes

Insights into Princess Charlene’s illegal actions have just been brought to light by an ex-accountant.

Everything has been shared by accountant Claude Palmero, in one of his chats with French newspaper Le Monde.

For those unversed, Palmero served the Royal Family for over 20 years before stepping down due to a targeted attack by an anti-corruption website, back in July of 2023.

According to ‘secret notebooks’ he would keep, illegal migrants made up most of Princess Charlene’s’ personal staff.

“Her Serene Highness the Princess makes people work for her who are not compliant,” Palmero, said according to the Daily Mail.

The notebooks even went as far as to reference “a moonlighting Filipino woman who ties up dogs in the shower.”

One of the workers from the Philippines was “illegal for five years”, and got “paid 100 euros a day, which is off the scale,” Palmero also said.

Illegal migrants were even hired as nannies to care for Prince Albert’s twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Read More: Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours

One of the nannies had her tourist visa expire during her tenure, while another used a false passport.

Palermo even voiced concerns at one point during his employment, when the Princess threw her kids an extravagant baptism costing, 600,000 Euros.

This was also followed by an 826,000 Euros redecorating attempt of their holiday home in Corsica as well as 860,000 Euro to decorate her office in Monte Carlo.

However, the kicker was one event depicted in detail, with comments as well. It featured a moment where Princess Charlene asked for 66,000 Euros leaving Palermo to ask “These practices are dangerous.”

“It’s crazy!” he also added in his notes at the time. “I have no control over the princess’s spending.”

