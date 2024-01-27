Victoria and David Beckham reportedly fears there would be more drama if they try to help Brooklyn

Victoria, David Beckham hesitant to help Brooklyn as he struggles to find niche

Victoria and David Beckham have been trying to help Brooklyn Beckham as he struggles to find his niche despite changing careers over the years.



The eldest son of the Britain’s power couple has tried his hand at football, photography and modelling before he experimented in the culinary sector.

However, with his wife, Nicola Peltz’s directorial debut Lola just two weeks away from release, the aspiring chef is said to be feeling “very lost as he is desperate to find his own purpose, too.”

“He feels he needs more out of life than just accompanying his wife to press junkets or events,” the insider said of Brooklyn while speaking with Heat Magazine.

“He’s frustrated with where he’s at in regards to his career – he started 2023 with big plans, but it seemed like he was constantly having to put them on pause because of his hectic lifestyle with Nicola.

“Now, he’s worried that he’s lost that sense of momentum with the chef projects,” they added.

Meanwhile, Victoria wants “nothing more than to step in and help him with his career – and has the contacts to do so. But she fears it will just cause drama,” they said.

“It’s best not to get involved, especially as they don’t want to risk all the hard work they have put into building back up the relationship.”