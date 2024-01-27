 
menu
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Victoria, David Beckham hesitant to help Brooklyn as he struggles to find niche

Victoria and David Beckham reportedly fears there would be more drama if they try to help Brooklyn

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Victoria, David Beckham hesitant to help Brooklyn as he struggles to find niche
Victoria, David Beckham hesitant to help Brooklyn as he struggles to find niche

Victoria and David Beckham have been trying to help Brooklyn Beckham as he struggles to find his niche despite changing careers over the years.

The eldest son of the Britain’s power couple has tried his hand at football, photography and modelling before he experimented in the culinary sector.

However, with his wife, Nicola Peltz’s directorial debut Lola just two weeks away from release, the aspiring chef is said to be feeling “very lost as he is desperate to find his own purpose, too.”

“He feels he needs more out of life than just accompanying his wife to press junkets or events,” the insider said of Brooklyn while speaking with Heat Magazine.

ALSO READ: Brooklyn Beckham ‘feeling lost' as Nicola Peltz gears up for her movie release

“He’s frustrated with where he’s at in regards to his career – he started 2023 with big plans, but it seemed like he was constantly having to put them on pause because of his hectic lifestyle with Nicola.

“Now, he’s worried that he’s lost that sense of momentum with the chef projects,” they added.

Meanwhile, Victoria wants “nothing more than to step in and help him with his career – and has the contacts to do so. But she fears it will just cause drama,” they said.

“It’s best not to get involved, especially as they don’t want to risk all the hard work they have put into building back up the relationship.”

Lily Gladstone reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscars snub
Lily Gladstone reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscars snub
Queen Camilla urged to step up her game amid King Charles hospitalization video
Queen Camilla urged to step up her game amid King Charles hospitalization
Truth behind Brad Pitt's cosmetic procedure laid bare
Truth behind Brad Pitt's cosmetic procedure laid bare
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had ‘such potential' but failed video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had ‘such potential' but failed
Focus Features, Pharrell Williams join hands for an animated biopic
Focus Features, Pharrell Williams join hands for an animated biopic
Princess Charlene's illegal actions leaked amid birthday and Prince Albert marriage woes
Princess Charlene's illegal actions leaked amid birthday and Prince Albert marriage woes
Brooklyn Beckham ‘feeling lost' as Nicola Peltz gears up for her movie release
Brooklyn Beckham ‘feeling lost' as Nicola Peltz gears up for her movie release
No visit from George, Charlotte, Louis to Kate Middleton in hospital after one week video
No visit from George, Charlotte, Louis to Kate Middleton in hospital after one week
Prince Harry ‘says he had to be' at ‘Bob Marley' premiere amid King Charles surgery
Prince Harry ‘says he had to be' at ‘Bob Marley' premiere amid King Charles surgery
Morgan Wallen re-records his music after ex managers' release old music
Morgan Wallen re-records his music after ex managers' release old music
Molly Ringwald recalls daughter's chaotic 200-person rager
Molly Ringwald recalls daughter's chaotic 200-person rager
Taylor Swift ‘Argylle' conspiracy: Bryce Dallas Howard sheds light
Taylor Swift ‘Argylle' conspiracy: Bryce Dallas Howard sheds light