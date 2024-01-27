Last week, Travis Kelce went public with his love for Taylor Swift by flashing her signature heart towards her

Travis Kelce opens up on 'intense attention' during Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce has finally opened up about what it's like to date a superstar like Taylor Swift.

The tight end made the comments during a press conference ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC championship game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

A reporter asked Travis how he handles "the intense attention" that comes with his A-list girlfriend, to which he replied: “The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise.”

“That’s all that matters,” he added.

Travis’ comments come after his team beat the Buffalo Bills last week at the divisional round playoff game at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The 34 year-old singer attended the game to cheer on him and was accompanied by her friends like Brittany Mahomes and Cara Delevingne.

During the match, Travis went public with his love for the Lover crooner and flashed her signature heart sign towards the crowd after he successfully caught a wide open pass and also blew a flying kiss in Taylor’s direction.