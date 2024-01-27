Scandoval becomes godsend for Ariana Madix's career?

The report suggests Ariana Madix's stint at 'Vanderpump Rules' was saved after Scandoval

Scandoval godsend for Ariana Madix's career?

Ariana Madix is seemingly at the top of her career after Scandoval — in which her boyfriend Tom Sandoval of nine years was caught cheating with her friend Raquel Leviss — but before the controversy hit, the reality star was struggling to cement her position in Vanderpump Rules.



Insiders reveal the showmakers weren't impressed by the 38-year-old performance in the reality show, with some even calling for her removal.

"Ariana was on the chopping block," the tipster tattled. "Producers were like, 'We've had it with her.' She was boring and they believed she didn't bring anything to the table."

Sources told The US Sun her ex, Tom Sandoval, was the reason she was still on the show at the time.

"She didn't have much going on at the time, and she was on the show for so long because she was dating Tom."

Not to mention, the co-creator of the reality show, Lisa Vanderpump, was reportedly also on board to remove her.

"Lisa even brought it up in conversation while she was mic'd in Season 10, around the end of 2022," the bird chirped.

"She said, 'If she doesn't give something, she's out.'"

Another source in the report claimed Scandoval was a godsend for Ariana as it saved her from firing from the show.

"There wasn't supposed to be a Season 11," the mole squealed. "The show was supposed to be over after 10 seasons."

"Nobody had a contract to continue. So, the only reason the show got extended for another season was because of the affair."