 
menu
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Scandoval becomes godsend for Ariana Madix's career?

The report suggests Ariana Madix's stint at 'Vanderpump Rules' was saved after Scandoval

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Scandoval godsend for Ariana Madixs career?
Scandoval godsend for Ariana Madix's career?

Ariana Madix is seemingly at the top of her career after Scandoval — in which her boyfriend Tom Sandoval of nine years was caught cheating with her friend Raquel Leviss — but before the controversy hit, the reality star was struggling to cement her position in Vanderpump Rules.

Insiders reveal the showmakers weren't impressed by the 38-year-old performance in the reality show, with some even calling for her removal.

"Ariana was on the chopping block," the tipster tattled. "Producers were like, 'We've had it with her.' She was boring and they believed she didn't bring anything to the table."

Sources told The US Sun her ex, Tom Sandoval, was the reason she was still on the show at the time.

"She didn't have much going on at the time, and she was on the show for so long because she was dating Tom."

Not to mention, the co-creator of the reality show, Lisa Vanderpump, was reportedly also on board to remove her.

"Lisa even brought it up in conversation while she was mic'd in Season 10, around the end of 2022," the bird chirped.

"She said, 'If she doesn't give something, she's out.'"

Another source in the report claimed Scandoval was a godsend for Ariana as it saved her from firing from the show.

"There wasn't supposed to be a Season 11," the mole squealed. "The show was supposed to be over after 10 seasons."

"Nobody had a contract to continue. So, the only reason the show got extended for another season was because of the affair."

Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?
'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher's cause of death revealed
'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher's cause of death revealed
Brie Larson's latest outing sets tongues wagging about new romance
Brie Larson's latest outing sets tongues wagging about new romance
Kim Kardashian regrets North West's fashion choices
Kim Kardashian regrets North West's fashion choices
Kate Middleton's fans left disappointed as astrologer makes shocking predictions
Kate Middleton's fans left disappointed as astrologer makes shocking predictions
Selena Gomez rekindles bond with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' family video
Selena Gomez rekindles bond with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' family
Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes battle over prenuptial agreement
Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes battle over prenuptial agreement
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to King Charles and Kate Middleton meeting in hospital video
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to King Charles and Kate Middleton meeting in hospital
Travis Kelce opens up on 'intense attention' during Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce opens up on 'intense attention' during Taylor Swift romance
Queen Camilla breaks royal tradition as King Charles undergoes planned surgery
Queen Camilla breaks royal tradition as King Charles undergoes planned surgery
SAG-AFTRA angrily reacts to Taylor Swift AI nudes
SAG-AFTRA angrily reacts to Taylor Swift AI nudes