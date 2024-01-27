 
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Melanie Walker

Jay Leno got married to philanthropist Mavis in the year 1980

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Jay Leno makes bold move to become Mavis Leno's conservator

Famous television host Jay Leno recently filed for conservatorship over his wife Mavis Leno.

The news was initially broken by TMZ on Friday as the outlet claims that he made the filing after learning about the philanthropist's Alzheimer's disease.

A source confirmed to the publication that the recent diagnosis serves as the "base of the conservatorship," however, the 77 year-old personality did not disclose the timeline of Mavis's illness. 

While Jay refused to comment on the matter publicly, he will be appearing for the conservatorship hearing on February 9.

According to PEOPLE, the former Tonight Show host and Mavis first met in the 1970s after he gave a performance at the well-known Comedy Store comedy club in Los Angeles.

Despite Jay claiming that "he wasn't very good at dating," the couple got married in 1980.

In an old interview, Mavis claimed that her husband changed her views on marriage.

“I always had this idea that I would never get married … But with Jay, I began to realize that this was the first time I was ever with someone where I had a perfect, calm sense of having arrived at my destination,” she recalled.

