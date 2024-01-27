 
Saturday, January 27, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgery

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also been urged to return to the UK and help the Royal Family after King Charles and Kate Middleton's health worries

William Blythe Haynes

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued stark warning against issuing statement about King Charles and Kate Middleton following their surgeries.

The California-based royal couple have sent best wishes to ailing monarch and the Princess of Wales privately, however, they have not issued any public statement.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Victoria Arbiter said that they "should not be expected to do so".

She said: "I don’t see why Harry and Meghan should be expected to make a public statement.

"It would be performative at best and as history has shown, when they do speak out they’re criticised for making it all about themselves and when they don’t, they’re accused of being uncaring.”

The author went on saying, "They’re damned either way. Hopefully, they felt it appropriate to contact the King and the Princess of Wales privately."

The fresh warning for Meghan and Prince Harry came as they have been urged to return to the UK and help the Royal Family as two senior royals are hospitalised with health concerns.

