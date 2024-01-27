Travis Kelce's dad admitted that he was unable to recall Taylor Swift's name when he first saw her

Travis Kelce's dad didn't know who's Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce’s dad recently made a shocking confession from the time he first met Taylor Swift.

On Friday, Ed Kelce appeared as a guest on the recent episode of Audacy's 92.3 The Fan and shared how he couldn’t recall the superstar’s name when he first saw her in-person.

"When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he's not there,” Ed shared.

He continued, “Taylor walks in with a security guy, and I look at her, and I say to my girlfriend, 'Oh my God! I know this kid, but I don't know what her name is.' Jeez, you know, like a real idiot. And my girlfriend says, 'You don't know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.’”

Ed then went on to share how he has become more famous ever since his tight end son started dating the Lover crooner.

“More people recognize us since he [Travis] started dating Taylor, though. I'll be in the grocery store, somebody will smile and say, 'Hey!' and then come over and say 'Hi', and I have no idea who they are. That has certainly picked up and become more frequent by a long shot than before Taylor days,” he admitted.