Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas turns a piano teacher for son Wilbur

Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry dated for two years from 2012 to 2014

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has seemingly turned a piano teacher for her son Wilbur.

The British actress and model, 34 took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with son.

In the picture, Cressida can be seen teaching Wilbur how to play piano.

Cressida and her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley got married in July 2020 and share a son together.

They welcomed son in 2022 and named their firstborn, Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley.

The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary last year in July.

Taking to Instagram, the British actress had posted a hilarious photo with her husband to celebrate the big day.

She wrote in the caption, “3 years with you. Woo! Thank you for always making me laugh even when I don’t feel like it!”

Meanwhile, it is to be mentioned here that Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry dated for two years from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

