 
menu
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Prince William wants George, Charlotte, Louis to know royal life is ‘not scary'

Prince William reportedly trying to normalize royal life for his kids amid Kate Middleton’s health scare

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Prince William wants George, Charlotte, Louis to know royal life is ‘not scary’
Prince William wants George, Charlotte, Louis to know royal life is ‘not scary’

Prince William is trying his best to let his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, know that life as a royal is not that scary amid Kate Middleton’s health scare.

William, the Prince of Wales, is managing his kids in absence of their mother rather than leaving them with nannies, an expert has revealed.

Royal author Robert Hardman claimed that William’s approach while parenting his kids is to make sure they know being a royal is not “scary.”

ALSO READ: Astrologer makes major predictions for Prince William amid King Charles surgery

Speaking with Us Weekly, he said, “I mean, in years gone by, if a senior member of the [royal] family was ill, their spouse would not drop everything. They’d carry on, and the children would be left with the nanny or nannies.”

“And this time, Prince William has made a very conscious decision he’s going to step back from his duties,” he added. “He’s putting the family first, and he’s doing that for a very specific reason.”

The expert went on saying, “Everything [William] does is about normalizing royal life [and] normalizing just trying to make everything as unobtrusive for the kids as possible so that being a sort of school-age royal is not something that’s scary.”

“So if Mum’s in hospital, he knows he’s got to be there. Otherwise, it’s unsettling for the children if both parents are out of the house. He’s being a modern dad.”

King Charles, Kate Middleton health scares ‘clearly a challenge' for monarchy
King Charles, Kate Middleton health scares ‘clearly a challenge' for monarchy
Kanye West certain of his ‘righteousness' in Bianca Censori marriage
Kanye West certain of his ‘righteousness' in Bianca Censori marriage
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas turns a piano teacher for son Wilbur
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas turns a piano teacher for son Wilbur
Riley Keough ‘resented' Priscilla Presley for Lisa Marie's ‘difficult life'
Riley Keough ‘resented' Priscilla Presley for Lisa Marie's ‘difficult life'
Kris Jenner draws backlash over Kim's new makeup line promotion video
Kris Jenner draws backlash over Kim's new makeup line promotion
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes' podcast deemed ‘soap opera' after on-air ‘argument'
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes' podcast deemed ‘soap opera' after on-air ‘argument'
Astrologer makes major predictions for Prince William amid King Charles surgery video
Astrologer makes major predictions for Prince William amid King Charles surgery
Travis Kelce's dad didn't know who's Taylor Swift?
Travis Kelce's dad didn't know who's Taylor Swift?
'Dune' fans over the moon after Zendaya latest comment
'Dune' fans over the moon after Zendaya latest comment
Kid Laroi sparks dating rumors with Tate McRae
Kid Laroi sparks dating rumors with Tate McRae
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgery
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgery
Jay Leno makes bold move to become Mavis Leno's conservator
Jay Leno makes bold move to become Mavis Leno's conservator