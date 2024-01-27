Prince William reportedly trying to normalize royal life for his kids amid Kate Middleton’s health scare

Prince William wants George, Charlotte, Louis to know royal life is ‘not scary’

Prince William is trying his best to let his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, know that life as a royal is not that scary amid Kate Middleton’s health scare.



William, the Prince of Wales, is managing his kids in absence of their mother rather than leaving them with nannies, an expert has revealed.

Royal author Robert Hardman claimed that William’s approach while parenting his kids is to make sure they know being a royal is not “scary.”

Speaking with Us Weekly, he said, “I mean, in years gone by, if a senior member of the [royal] family was ill, their spouse would not drop everything. They’d carry on, and the children would be left with the nanny or nannies.”

“And this time, Prince William has made a very conscious decision he’s going to step back from his duties,” he added. “He’s putting the family first, and he’s doing that for a very specific reason.”

The expert went on saying, “Everything [William] does is about normalizing royal life [and] normalizing just trying to make everything as unobtrusive for the kids as possible so that being a sort of school-age royal is not something that’s scary.”

“So if Mum’s in hospital, he knows he’s got to be there. Otherwise, it’s unsettling for the children if both parents are out of the house. He’s being a modern dad.”