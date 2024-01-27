Dua Lipa, who is allegedly dating Callum Turner, speaks about her upcoming album

Dua Lipa dishes interesting details about her upcoming album

Dua Lipa opened up about her seemingly 'perfectionist' personality amid Callum Turner romance rumours.

Lately, the Love Again hitmaker appeared for an interview with Rolling Stone for their February cover story.

During this conversation, the popstar spoke about a myriad of different topics including pushing boundaries to strive for the best.

In doing so, the 28-year-old star also revealed to the publication that she had rewritten all of her upcoming album’s songs again and again just to make sure that they were good enough.

Dua began, "I don't think there's a single song on this record that I didn't go back and want to rewrite and perfect and change and work on it a bit more and dig a little deeper and see if we could go any further."

Callum Turner's alleged girlfriend's claims were supported by one of her collaborators, Kevin Parker, who spilled the beans and told, "Her editing is brutal," before noting that her newest single, Houdini, took months before it was finalized.

Speaking of the song’s lyrics, Kevin recalled, "I'd kind of recoil in horror and go, 'Oh, no, it's a great verse!'"

"But then an hour later, we'd have something that I can't imagine not being in the song," he concluded.

For those unversed, Dua Lipa’s newest album will consist of 11 songs, including the lead single, Houdini, and will be released later in the year 2024, reported Rolling Stone.