Saturday, January 27, 2024
Samuel Moore

Dua Lipa reveals her struggles with validation amid Callum Turner romance

Dua Lipa, who is rumoured to be enamoured with Callum Turner, unveils her need for appreciation when it comes to her work

Samuel Moore

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Dua Lipa reportedly confessed that she wants everyone to love her songs.

Lipa, who is rumoured to be dating Callum Turner, recently sat for a chit-chat with Rolling Stone. In this confessional, the singer got candid about her need for appreciation related to her work.

Speaking of the critics’ opinions of her songs, the 28-year-old singer stated, “I'd be lying if I said I didn't care about what the critics thought.”

She continued to explain, “When you put your heart and soul into something, you want people collectively to be like, 'Oh, it's changed sonically, and it's been something different."

Elsewhere in the interview, Dua opened up about her latest break-up with Romain Gavras.

Elaborating on her growth after this failed relationship, the Houdini songstress professed, “Things ending in a nice way was such a new thing, noting, “It taught me a lot.”

She even addressed that one of the songs from her upcoming album was inspired by this ‘unique’ experience.

Unveiling some lyrics of her new song, Dua sang, “I must have loved you more than I ever knew … I’m not mad/I’m not hurt/You got everything you deserve,” as per the findings of Daily Mail.

The Grammy-winning singer also added before resigning from the conversation, “When you have a feeling like that one, you feel really grown because you’re like, ‘Oh, whoa, I’m such an evolved human being that I can see my ex move on and feel good about it.’”

