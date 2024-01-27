King Charles has been hospitalized to undergo treated for enlarged prostate, Palace confirms

Would King Charles abdicate in favour of Prince William amid health scare?

King Charles would never abdicate in favour of his son, Prince William, despite his health scare, an expert claimed while discussing the possibility of the monarch giving up his title.



During a discussion on GB News, Peter Lloyd claimed that it would be a shock for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if Charles decides to abdicate with host Mark Dolan supporting him.

However, expert Journalist Nina Myskow hit back at claims, noting that under no circumstances would Charles give up his power.

The discussion started when Lloyd suggested that Charles should "abdicate" and allow William to be the new King of Britain, to which Dolan joked, "Are you trying to get yourself cancelled?!"

"I think that King Charles should abdicate and I think that Prince William should step up and do the job, purely because I would love to see the reaction of Harry and Meghan,” Lloyd explained.

He added, "Imagine how delicious that would be to see them foaming at the mouth over William becoming King?"

Disagreeing to the banter, Myskow argued, "Why would they foam at the mouth? You're being completely ridiculous!"

Dolan responded to the journalist, saying, "Well, they'd be wild and jealous, Nina. Catherine would be Queen!" but she stuck to her views, "So what? The King has waited this long to fulfill his role. He is not going to go easily.”

She continued: "I mean over his dead body, literally, he is not going to give up. And in terms of the engagements that he's carried out, he carries out about three or four times the engagements that William does.

"William is a bit of a shirker I've always thought - an entitled shirker. He's supposed to be you know taking the helm because Catherine's in hospital and then he's cancelled all his engagements too.

"Honestly that seems ridiculous to me. He should be doing his share."