Sunday, January 28, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Drew Barrymore says she hates 'liars': 'You pithy'

One of the things that Drew Barrymore didn't like was lying, especially when it came to online dating.

Sharing her experience on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Scream actress revealed a potential suitor on the dating app lied about his identity to impress her.

"This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. So, I wrote to him and I was like, 'Oh my god, I went to the first practice game."

"I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football," she continued.

"And we didn't have any teams, and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams and—it's nice to meet you, my name is Drew.'"

But, the talk show host soon regretted her decision to right-swipe him.

"He was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams," noting, "He's a musician that thought he was being cute."

Expressing her frustration, Drew said, "The guy was like, 'Hey Drewski,'" she added. 

"And I was like, 'I hate you. You pithy, deceiving, playful—you've made me feel stupid. I don't know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'"

Co-host Ross Matthews said, reacting to the incident. "You should feel lied to—robbed," adding, "I had a fantasy that you're like the new Taylor Swift and you'd be at the games, right?"

