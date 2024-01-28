Prince Harry stayed silent as Meghan Markle wanted 'all her way' in Royal Family

Prince Harry has favoured Meghan Markle above his family

The Duke of Sussex, who has disappointed Royals with negligence, has to step up in order to patch up.

Royal expert Angela Levin tells The Sun: "The family had discussed that if they wanted to go, they could, and would have everyone's good wishes. They were asked to do it slowly and carefully but they didn't want to. They decided to do it their own way by putting up that post.

"Harry has been dragged down with that, Meghan has never had any respect for the family and the hierarchy and protocols. Harry said he tried to lay out the protocols and make it easy for her to understand but she didn’t care.

She continued: "They bent over backwards to be kind but Meghan wanted it all her way. They still pretend they know much better than the Royal Family do, and how to run it. They don’t want to have any connection to them. Harry is lonely but pleasing Meghan comes first."