Kate Middleton 'lonely' as mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton admitted she feels lonely as a mother to three kids

Kate Middleton once admitted she feels lonely in the process to become a mother to her children.

The Princess of Wales, back in 2017 admitted that motherhood makes her feel ‘isolated’ as she encouraged women should reach out and seek help.

She told The Sun: "It is lonely at times. You do feel quite isolated. But, actually, so many other mothers are going through exactly what you're going through."

Speaking further to the founders of App Mush, Kate added: "It's being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out," Kate noted to two founders about their work.

This comes as the Princess' team announced her abdominal surgery earlier last week.

"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement said. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."