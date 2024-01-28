Jenna Ortega reportedly behaving like a queen bee on 'Beetlejuice 2' set

Jenna Ortega oversized 'ego' too hard to handle on 'Beetlejuice 2'?

Wednesday famed actress Jenna Ortega's reported bloated ego had somewhat caused a stir on the set of Beetlejuice 2.

Well-placed sources told RadarOnline the 21-year-old attitude on the film's shooting couldn't be called professional.

"Jenna is cocky, confident, and born to do this kind of work."The insider added, "She loves being the center of a high-pressure production with some of the biggest names in the industry."

Nonetheless, the movie's top cast, which includes Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton, is reportedly stunned yet impressed by her behaviour.

"These are people who collectively have decades and decades more experience than Jenna, but they've never encountered a natural-born diva like her," the mole squealed.

The bird chirped, "She has the talent, and she's built up a huge fan base, but she won't be winning any Miss Congeniality prizes for her attitude on set."

The insider explained Jenna's attitude on set: "She's there to score points and nail scenes, usually on the first take, but clearly not there to make friends."