Sunday, January 28, 2024
Shannen Doherty shares unexpected confession on podcast

Shannen Doherty wanted something to remember about her projects, she says. So, from BH90210, she took her character Brenda Walsh's costumes.

"I thought like, it's fair that I'm taking some of my wardrobe because I also wore some of my personal clothes. So, I just figured, you know, that's a healthy exchange. I'm not like a klepto or anything," the 52-year-old told her costar, Jason Priestley, on her eponymous podcast.

However, the plan failed when production got the sniff of it."I was like, just give me the clothes. It's just gonna sit in a warehouse somewhere. It's so silly!" the Hot Seat star noted. "I'm not the only one who did that."

Interestingly, it's not the first time Shannen took clothing from her shows. Other shows where she kept the costumes included Charmed and the Beverly Hills, 90210.

After the host's honest confession, Jason hilariously said, "Oh my god, it's fantastic."

