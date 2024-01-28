 
menu
Sunday, January 28, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry faces major blow amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues

Prince Harry has been working with African Parks since 2016, and became President of the charity in December 2017

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Prince Harry faces major blow amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues
Prince Harry faces major blow amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has dealt a major blow as a leading conservation charity African Parks that the royal helps run has been accused of operating an armed militia.

According to an investigation published by the Mail on Sunday, the guards working for the charity have subjected indigenous peoples to a range of human rights abuses.

Read More: King Charles 'secret weapon' for monarchy revealed amid health worries

Prince Harry has been working with African Parks since 2016, and became its President in December 2017.

The Duke was elevated to the governing board of directors of the charity last year.

In his role as President of African Parks, Prince Harry helps to advance the NGO's mission in protecting Africa's national parks and advance wildlife conservation in Africa and around the world.

The fresh blow for Prince Harry came as King Charles and Kate Middleton are recovering from their respective surgeries at a hospital in London.

Also Read: Prince Harry stayed silent as Meghan Markle wanted 'all her way' in Royal Family

Harry and Meghan Markle have sent their 'best wishes' to the monarch and the Princess of Wales amid their health concerns.

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's sincere feelings to become working royals disclosed
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's sincere feelings to become working royals disclosed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are peddling propaganda and are ‘very calculated'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are peddling propaganda and are ‘very calculated'
Khloe Kardashian reveals stress therapy: 'Keeps me focused'
Khloe Kardashian reveals stress therapy: 'Keeps me focused'
Shannen Doherty shares unexpected confession on podcast
Shannen Doherty shares unexpected confession on podcast
King Charles 'secret weapon' for monarchy revealed amid health worries
King Charles 'secret weapon' for monarchy revealed amid health worries
Royal fans react as King Charles advised to abdicate for Prince William amid health woes video
Royal fans react as King Charles advised to abdicate for Prince William amid health woes
Dakota Johnson reacts to CGI-led ‘Madame Web' shoot
Dakota Johnson reacts to CGI-led ‘Madame Web' shoot
Daisy Ridley reveals J.J Abrams honest advice about 'Star Wars'
Daisy Ridley reveals J.J Abrams honest advice about 'Star Wars'
Prince Harry looked 'anxious' as he followed Meghan Markle at Bob Marley premiere
Prince Harry looked 'anxious' as he followed Meghan Markle at Bob Marley premiere
Jamie Foxx's career thrives after health scare: 'Super thankful'
Jamie Foxx's career thrives after health scare: 'Super thankful'
Kate Middleton told Prince William she would not be 'doormat' to his girlfriends
Kate Middleton told Prince William she would not be 'doormat' to his girlfriends
Jenna Ortega oversized 'ego' too hard to handle on 'Beetlejuice 2'?
Jenna Ortega oversized 'ego' too hard to handle on 'Beetlejuice 2'?