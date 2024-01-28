Prince Harry has been working with African Parks since 2016, and became President of the charity in December 2017

Prince Harry faces major blow amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has dealt a major blow as a leading conservation charity African Parks that the royal helps run has been accused of operating an armed militia.



According to an investigation published by the Mail on Sunday, the guards working for the charity have subjected indigenous peoples to a range of human rights abuses.

Prince Harry has been working with African Parks since 2016, and became its President in December 2017.

The Duke was elevated to the governing board of directors of the charity last year.

In his role as President of African Parks, Prince Harry helps to advance the NGO's mission in protecting Africa's national parks and advance wildlife conservation in Africa and around the world.

The fresh blow for Prince Harry came as King Charles and Kate Middleton are recovering from their respective surgeries at a hospital in London.

Harry and Meghan Markle have sent their 'best wishes' to the monarch and the Princess of Wales amid their health concerns.