Sunday, January 28, 2024
Snoop Dogg makes a rare confession about a popular political figure

Snoop Dogg reportedly had nothing but kind words to say about Donald Trump.

The musician recently sat-down for an interview with The Times. In this chit-chat, Snoop Dogg reportedly hailed the former President of the USA, Donald Trump.

According to Yahoo! News, Snoop was asked about his reported feud with Donald Trump by the interviewer.

“Donald Trump?” he inquired.

The Bromates alum went on to address, “He ain’t done nothing wrong to me.”

Referring to the incident when Donald Trump “pardoned Michael Harris,” he declared, “He has done only great things for me.”

For those unversed, Michael Harris was the co-founder of Death Row, Snoop’s first label, but was imprisoned for drug charges for 30 years until the 77-year-old politician “pardoned” him on 19th January 2021.

He even stated in conclusion, “So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after Donald Trump reportedly suggested to arrest Snoop Dogg for disrespecting him in the video of his 2017’s track, Lavendar, as per the report of Yahoo! News

