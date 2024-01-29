James Gunn gives blunt response to 'Superman' reboot origin idea

James Gunn says the forthcoming 'Superman: Legacy' will not be an 'origin' story

In the upcoming DC tentpole, Superman: Legacy, James Gunn is clarifying one key thing about the reboot: it will not be an origin story.



"None," was the answer the new head honcho of the studio gave - after a fan asked him on Threads about how much the movie would cover the Kryptonite son's origin story.

As far as the film's official logline is concerned, it said, Superman: Legacy "tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas."

Adding, "He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

In the meantime, Superman: Legacy will go to the floors in the spring, where David Corenswet will be seen wearing the red capes.