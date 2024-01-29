 
menu
Monday, January 29, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

James Gunn gives blunt response to 'Superman' reboot origin idea

James Gunn says the forthcoming 'Superman: Legacy' will not be an 'origin' story

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 29, 2024

James Gunn gives blunt response to Superman reboot origin idea
James Gunn gives blunt response to 'Superman' reboot origin idea

In the upcoming DC tentpole, Superman: Legacy, James Gunn is clarifying one key thing about the reboot: it will not be an origin story.

"None," was the answer the new head honcho of the studio gave - after a fan asked him on Threads about how much the movie would cover the Kryptonite son's origin story.

James Gunn gives blunt response to Superman reboot origin idea

As far as the film's official logline is concerned, it said, Superman: Legacy "tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas."

Adding, "He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

In the meantime, Superman: Legacy will go to the floors in the spring, where David Corenswet will be seen wearing the red capes.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could go 'wild' after Kate become Queen
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could go 'wild' after Kate become Queen
Prince Harry wants 'closeness' with King Charles as father 'not getting any younger'
Prince Harry wants 'closeness' with King Charles as father 'not getting any younger'
Meek Mill becomes angry on social media comments
Meek Mill becomes angry on social media comments
Queen Camilla uses her 'dignity' to combat Prince Harry attacks
Queen Camilla uses her 'dignity' to combat Prince Harry attacks
Jeremy Renner 'confused' about career after snowplow accident?
Jeremy Renner 'confused' about career after snowplow accident?
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'bitter' nicknames for each other during fights
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'bitter' nicknames for each other during fights
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned Netflix isn't a deal they can lose
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned Netflix isn't a deal they can lose
Halle Bailey firmly slams accusation she's 'hiding' a pregnancy
Halle Bailey firmly slams accusation she's 'hiding' a pregnancy
King Charles to ‘sit out' for healing after prostate surgery
King Charles to ‘sit out' for healing after prostate surgery
Gisele Bundchen struck with a major tragedy after Tom Brady split
Gisele Bundchen struck with a major tragedy after Tom Brady split
Hannah Waddingham on romance and fame: 'I'm just a bit picky'
Hannah Waddingham on romance and fame: 'I'm just a bit picky'
Eminem mocks Benzino in new diss track
Eminem mocks Benzino in new diss track