Prince Harry facing mounting pressure regarding his African charity after abuse claims

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has been urged to step down from his role over abuse claims at his African charity.



Archie and Lilibet father is facing the mounting pressure from the human rights campaigners to quit from the board of African Parks while the charity investigates allegations.

According to The Times, Fiore Longo, campaigns director of Survival International has said: “We hope he will act as the human rights campaigner he is supposed to be. Harry talks about social justice. He has spoken out about racism in the past. He is now in the world of directors.

“When you give your name to an organisation, you are part of that organisation. You have a duty to act, if there are human rights abuses going on.”

She added, “We hope that his stepping down from the board of directors will give a clear signal to this organisation that human rights abuses in the name of conservation are not tolerated any more.”

Earlier, reacting to the allegations of human rights abuses, Prince Harry’s Archewell foundation told the Mail on Sunday, per The Sunday Time, “When the duke became aware of these serious allegations, he immediately escalated them to the CEO and chairman of the board of African Parks, the appropriate people to handle next steps.”